EC extends deadline for new political parties’ registration

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 08:20 pm

Election commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Collected
Election commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has extended the registration deadline for new political parties till 29 October.

EC Joint Secretary and Public Relations Director SM Asaduzzaman said the commission took the decision Wednesday (24 August) extending the deadline by two months to facilitate new parties.

Earlier on 26 May, the EC issued a public notice urging new and unregistered political parties to register by 29 August.

According to the commission, political parties interested in registering have to apply on their letterhead pads and attach documents, namely, party constitution, logo and flag image, detailed source of party funds, the bank account in the name of the party, and the latest statement of account.

Also to be submitted is a list of the central executive committee, election manifesto (if any), rules and regulations of the party (if any), power of attorney issued in favour of the person concerned for application for registration of party, and copy of treasury invoice of registration fee deposit, etc.

Earlier in 2008, the Election Commission, led by former chief election commissioner ATM Shamsul Huda, first introduced the system of registration of political parties by amending the law. At that time, 39 parties were registered.

Later, the commission under Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed upheld the same provision, and five more new parties were registered during his time.

Three conditions were given at that time for registration and the court ordered cancelling the registration of five political parties – Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Freedom Party, Oikyabaddha Nagorik Andolon, PDP, and Jatiya Ganotantrik Party – as they failed to fulfil the conditions of registration.

