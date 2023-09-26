EC allows journos to use motorcycles during elections taking prior permission

The Election Commission today withdrew the directive that barred journalists from using motorcycles on the day of the national election

Journalists can use motorcycles to collect news on the day of the national election upon approval from either the Election Commission Secretariat or the returning officer of the respective constituency.

The Election Commission (EC) today (26 September) withdrew the directive that barred journalists from using motorcycles on the day of the national election. 

Journalists have been objecting to the directive since it was issued on 12 August. 

The Election Commission has amended the relevant policy in this regard. According to the new policy, journalists who cover the elections can use motorcycles on election day by obtaining permission from the returning officer of the respective constituency or the public communication division of the Secretariat three days before the polling day.

On 12 April, EC published its policy regarding the media coverage of upcoming elections, barring journalists and media personnel from using motorcycles on election day.

The policy also sought to restrict journalists from live telecasts inside the polling stations and during vote counting.

On 2 September, Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman said the upcoming general election in the country will take place in the first week of January. 

The official polling date, however, is yet to be finalised.

Election Commission (EC) / Bangladesh National Election / motorcycle / Journalists

