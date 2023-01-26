Dutch Embassy celebrates 50 years of diplomatic ties with Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 January, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 11:02 pm

Related News

Dutch Embassy celebrates 50 years of diplomatic ties with Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 January, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 11:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of 50 years of diplomatic ties between the Netherlands and Bangladesh, the Dutch Embassy had its perimeter walls painted with murals reflecting the themes of engagement between the two countries. 

On Wednesday, Anne van Leeuwen, the Ambassador of Netherlands to Bangladesh, inaugurated the wall murals on the perimeter of the Dutch Embassy, reflecting key areas of engagement between the two countries, said a press release.

The paintings reflect a longstanding friendly relationship between the two countries, demonstrating collaboration on major topics like agri-business, water management, climate change, RMG-sector, gender and human rights. 

The repainting of the wall took place almost on 16 and 17 January by an all-women art team led by Fareha Zeba. The other art team members are Zannat Keya, Surovi Aktar, Zannat Keya and Saria Saguaro. 

An all-women art team was selected to make women's voices more visible. The selection of an exclusive all-women artwork serves as the Netherlands' commitment to its feminist foreign policy. Fareha Zeba, the lead artist, also spoke at the event, sharing her experiences in preparation for the painting. 

"As we celebrate the 50 years of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and the Netherlands, we had our walls painted with murals reflecting the themes of engagement between the Netherlands and Bangladesh. The paintings reflect a longstanding friendly relationship between the two countries. The murals reflect our partnership," said Anne van Leeuwen.

"We selected an all-women art team to make women's voices more visible, and the selection of an exclusive all-women artwork serves as the Netherlands' commitment to its feminist foreign policy. This also emboldens women's visibility in the streets of Dhaka as the paintings serve as their reflections. Art speaks volumes of words; it captures our imagination in a way that other communication platforms come short of doing," he added.

Top News

Bangladesh-Netherlands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

1d | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

2d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

3h | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

4h | TBS Stories
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

6h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port