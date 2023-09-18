DRU condemns DSA case against Jugantor reporter Mamun

The Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) expressed deep concern over the filing of a case against Daily Jugantor's special correspondent Abdullah Al Mamun in Thakurgaon.

In a statement issued today (18 September), DRU President Mursalin Nomani and General Secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel demanded immediate withdrawal of the case.

According to the statement, Awami League activists Provat Saha filed the case against Mamun on 30 July under several sections of Digital Security Act, following a report published in Jugantor on 23 July.

A cognizance court in Baliadangi of Thakurgaon took the case into cognizance and directed the Police Bureau of Investigation to conduct probe into the allegation against journalist Mamun.

"If any person is aggrieved by any news publication, they can protest and the aggrieved person can file a complaint with the Press Council. But filling case against a journalist is similar to obstructing journalism," reads the DRU statement.