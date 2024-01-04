Dr Yunus verdict an acid test for judicial integrity, freedom: TIB 

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 08:33 pm

Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has said there is a need for ensuring fair trial and justice for Nobel Laureate Dr Yunus and that the case against him should be treated with the utmost importance.  

In a statement issued today, the organisation said, "Integrity and freedom of the judiciary are facing an acid test, as the case against Dr Yunus has already sparked deep controversy at home and abroad. In this context, there is no alternative but to ensure the utmost integrity and independence of the judiciary."       

Dr Yunus gets 6-month jail but avoids prison as court grants 1-month bail

TIB Executive Director (ED) Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "With full respect to the principle that no one is above the law, we would like to remind all concerned that the right of every citizen to get justice is recognised by the Constitution. Therefore, there is no alternative to ensure that the judiciary is able to operate with utmost integrity and independence at every stage of the trial."  

"In addition to extensive concern and apprehension in the country, renowned world figures have termed the case against Dr Yunus a form of harassment since the beginning. The responses to the verdict have also surpassed the country's boundary. The global media's portrayal of the entire judicial process as an illustration of suppressing dissent or an example of political vendetta is profoundly disconcerting," he added.  

"We want to say in clear terms that no individual is above the law as per the constitution. It is absurd to consider filing a case and holding a trial as unusual, if there is a specific allegation of violation of the law. A court may make errors in its judicial decisions, and so, the constitution has the provision of additional safeguards, including the right to appeal. However, it is imperative to underscore that the state machinery does not possess the authority to make any citizen subject to purposive harassment under the pretext of allegation of violation of the law", Dr Zaman said.  

"There is no way to avoid the ongoing controversy simply by saying that the Judiciary is independent and none can question the judicial process. Ensuring justice must be the top priority. Therefore, it is highly important to ensure utmost integrity and independence of the judiciary in all proceedings, including the ongoing case against Dr Yunus. TIB hopes that the state would successfully pass in the acid test centring the judicial procedure of Dr. Yunus," he added. 

TIB / Dr Yunus / labour law

