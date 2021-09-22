Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar railway track to be launched from December 2022: Railway minister

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan has said that the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar railway track will be operational from 16 December 2022.

The minister made the disclosure after inspecting the progress of Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail track construction works in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.

He stated that the inauguration of the railway track was scheduled for June 2022 but the Covid-19 pandemic and land acquisition hurdles for the project hampered the progress.

The railway minister mentioned that if the Cox's Bazar railway line is inaugurated, there will be a huge influx of tourists and it will boost economic growth in the region.

The minister added that a new 18-km new railway line would be constructed from Chakaria to Matarbari to further enhance the connectivity of those areas with Cox's Bazar.

Highlighting various facilities of the iconic station that is to be constructed in Cox's Bazar city, the minister said that passengers can stay here and even arrangements have been made to store their luggage.

Nurul Islam said that this rail track is a part of the Trans-Asian Rail link and if Myanmar decides to bridge the rail connection between the two countries, the rail line will be extended till Gundum near Myanmar.

It may be mentioned that with the first phase of the Asian Development Bank funding, a 100-km new single track dual gauge railway line is being constructed from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar. At present the overall progress of this project is 62%.