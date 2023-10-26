DMP asks Awami League for alternative venues for 28 Oct rally

TBS Report
26 October, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 02:09 pm

DMP asks Awami League for alternative venues for 28 Oct rally

The Awami League had formally sought permission for the event through a letter sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on 20 October.

TBS Report
26 October, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 02:09 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Awami League
Logo of Bangladesh Awami League

The police have asked for two alternative locations in response to Awami League's request to hold a "Peace and Development" rally at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque on 28 October.

The Awami League had formally sought permission for the event through a letter sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on 20 October.

In response, the police sent another letter, confirmed Paltan police station Officer-in-Charge Md Salahuddin.

Confirming they have received the letter, Awami League Dhaka South unit Office Secretary Mohammad Riaz Uddin told TBS, "Which alternative venues will be selected, or whether an alternative venue will be named at all, will be finalised after discussing with the central leaders. Their [police] letter will be answered today [Thursday]."

28 Oct rallies: Dhaka cauldron?

The letter sent by DMP sought information regarding seven things including "the number of attendees, event timing, how big the event will be, specifics regarding microphone set-up, and whether members of other parties will be present", said Awami League Office Secretary Mohammad Riaz Uddin.

"Due to security concerns, if the original location is deemed unsuitable, the police have requested the names of two alternative places where the gathering could be held", he added.

Police have asked for a prompt response from Awami League by Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has also asked for permission to hold a major rally as part of their "one point movement" to oust the government in Nayapaltan, Dhaka, on the same day (28 October).

