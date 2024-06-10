BNP wants Modi govt to prioritise democracy in fostering ties with Bangladesh: Fakhrul

UNB
10 June, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 04:32 pm

BNP wants Modi govt to prioritise democracy in fostering ties with Bangladesh: Fakhrul

“What we expect from the new Indian government is that it will respect the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and thus foster relations with Bangladesh,” Fakhrul said.

UNB
10 June, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 04:32 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a discussion held at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Monday (10 June). Photo: UNB
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a discussion held at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Monday (10 June). Photo: UNB

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said their party wants Narendra Modi's new Indian government to emphasise on the Bangladeshi people's quest for democracy as a cornerstone for fostering bilateral relations.

"The people of this country fought the Liberation War in 1971 to achieve the same standards seen in India, where citizens can elect their representatives, and where the Election Commission and judiciary operate independently," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said their party has been working to attain this goal and to establish democracy in the same manner.

"What we expect from the new Indian government is that it will respect the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and thus foster relations with Bangladesh," Fakhrul said.

He also said India is undoubtedly the most influential neighbouring country of Bangladesh.

Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal arranged the discussion at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), marking the 43rd death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister for a third term on Sunday as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won the general election with 293 seats.

