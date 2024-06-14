BNP dissolves committees of Dhaka South, North, Chattogram, Barishal cities, and central Jubo Dal

Politics

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 10:21 pm

Related News

BNP dissolves committees of Dhaka South, North, Chattogram, Barishal cities, and central Jubo Dal

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 10:21 pm
BNP dissolves committees of Dhaka South, North, Chattogram, Barishal cities, and central Jubo Dal

In a surprising move, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has dissolved the convening committees of its Dhaka South and North city units.

On Thursday night, it announced the dissolution of the convening committees of the BNP's Chattogram and Barishal city units as well through a press release signed by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. 

Additionally, the central committee of the Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, led by President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku and General Secretary Abdul Monayem Munna, has also been dissolved.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The press release stated that the new committees for these units and the Jubo Dal will be announced at a later date.

BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid-ul-Adha fashion scene

11h | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

1d | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

7h | Videos
Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

1d | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

1d | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

1d | Videos