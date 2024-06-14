BNP dissolves committees of Dhaka South, North, Chattogram, Barishal cities, and central Jubo Dal

In a surprising move, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has dissolved the convening committees of its Dhaka South and North city units.

On Thursday night, it announced the dissolution of the convening committees of the BNP's Chattogram and Barishal city units as well through a press release signed by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Additionally, the central committee of the Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, led by President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku and General Secretary Abdul Monayem Munna, has also been dissolved.

The press release stated that the new committees for these units and the Jubo Dal will be announced at a later date.