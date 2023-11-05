BNP says police firing left 4 activists injured in Bogura

BNP has claimed that four of its activists have been injured as police fired on a procession brought out by partymen on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway to enforce the 48-hour nationwide blockade called by the political party in Bogura today.

"The incident took place at Telipukur area of the highway around 8:30am. Our activists were present in the Telipukur area since morning in support of the blockade. At that time, the police prevented us from enforcing the blockade. When we resisted, the police fired rubber bullets at us. Four BNP activists were injured in the firing," Bogura District Chhatra Dal General Secretary Noore Alam Siddiqui Regan said on Sunday (5 November).

However, Bogura District Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Snigdh Akhtar has denied the accusations made by the BNP.

"BNP leaders and activists may have been injured by their own hand grenades. The police did not shoot. We fired tear shells to disperse those who were involved in vandalism," she added.

After six days of political upheaval since 28 October and then a two-day respite, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are enforcing blockades of rail, road, and waterways across the country today.

They also called for a blockade tomorrow.