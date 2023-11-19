1 dead, 2 badly burnt in tank lorry blast in Dinajpur

A man was burned to death and two others received serious burns in a blast of an empty fuel tank lorry while being repaired with welding at a shop in Parbatipur upazila of Dinajpur on Saturday (18 November) evening.

The deceased Ratan, 35, was the mechanic of the welding shop while the injured were Ratan's helper Nahid, 16, and a bus driver Badsha, 20.

Abul Hasnat Khan, officer-in-charge of Parbatipur police station, said the lorry was taken to the welding shop to fix a hole in the vehicle in the evening.

A fire broke out when the front and back portions of the lorry went off with a big bang due to excessive gas pressure caused by the heat while it was being repaired, he said, adding that three people including Ratan were critically injured.

Ratan was rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, he said, quoting physicians.

Nahid and Badsha were receiving treatment at the local M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, he said.

Being informed, members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence department visited the spot, the OC added.