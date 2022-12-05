Three killed in fuel tanker explosion at Russian airfield
Three people were killed and six injured on Monday after a fuel tanker exploded at a Russian airfield near the city of Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
