Dhaka Wasa plans Tk738cr training centre to upskill foreign workers on water service

The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) is planning to set up an international training and research institute at a cost of Tk738 crore to train other water-based utility workers in different South Asian countries.

In a document obtained by the national daily Prothom Alo, it was seen that Dhaka Wasa said local and foreign workers will be trained on construction of District Metered Area or DMA, Smart Meter, Water and Sewage Treatment Plant.

Many South Asian countries are yet to adopt DMA technology.

However, questions have been raised about the plan to spend a large amount of money in the name of setting up a training institute.

On one hand, experts termed the proposal "unreasonable", while others asked what Dhaka Wasa will actually teach foreigners.

Adil Muhammad Khan, executive director of the Institute of Planning and Development (IPD), told Prothom Alo, "Dhaka Wasa's service is not of international standard. When compared with other countries, the organisation is very behind. They have not yet gone to the digital system to provide services to citizens. So what training will Dhaka Wasa provide?"

He also said "There are allegations of corruption against Dhaka Wasa. There is a serious lack of good governance. What will they teach the foreigners when they themselves cannot exercise good governance?

"Therefore, if we modernise ourselves first, deepen the relationship with the people, increase the quality of service, stop corruption, and then train the foreigners, it will be effective," he added.

Planning Commission Member (Secretary) Emdad Ullah Mian told Prothom Alo that only constructing a building does not make it an international standard training centre.

"It remains to be seen what the 'module' [content] of the training is. Why foreigners will come to Bangladesh for training remains to be seen.

"Dhaka Wasa has been asked to talk to all the government agencies of the country first. After only coordinating with all parties involved an international standard training centre can be formed," he said.