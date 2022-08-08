Dhaka seeks Washington’s support in Rohingya case with ICJ

Bangladesh

UNB
08 August, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 07:13 pm

Related News

Dhaka seeks Washington’s support in Rohingya case with ICJ

UNB
08 August, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 07:13 pm
Rohingya camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar. Photo: TBS
Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh has urged the United States to extend their support regarding the Rohingya case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague brought by The Gambia under the genocide convention.

Bangladesh also thanked the US side as it has decided to extend their support to the Rohingyas now living in Bhasan Char.

"We thank them (US side) as they will extend their support to the Bhasan Char," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy while briefing about his discussion with US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J. Sison on Monday.

He said Bangladesh also thanked the US side recalling that they (US) in March determined members of the Myanmar military committed "genocide and crimes against humanity" against Rohingya following a rigorous factual and legal analysis.

"The issue of third country resettlement also came up in the discussion," said the foreign secretary.

He said Bangladesh reiterated that repatriation of the Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State in a safe and dignified manner would be the key solution.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed the ruling by the ICJ in The Hague on July 22, rejecting Myanmar's preliminary objections to the case brought by The Gambia under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention).

Responding to a question on elite force Rab, the foreign secretary said Bangladesh keeps working for withdrawal of sanctions on Rab following their legal process. 

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and other officials are scheduled to attend the third United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit at the UN headquarters in New York on August 31-September 1.

Asked whether he will face any visa related problem due to US sanctions, the foreign secretary said they are yet to communicate and will try to know beforehand, noting that there are some exceptions.

He said they are discussing the loopholes and any inconsistency in the Digital Security Act (DSA) for its further improvement in terms of application so that no one faces any problem.

Masud said they discussed multilateral issues to strengthen cooperation in a number of areas including food security, health and human rights issues and discussed events during the high-level week of the UNGA.

He said the US side was very amazed to see vaccination of such a large number of people in Bangladesh and the US side is keen to do an event on Covid front.

Sison said the US is committed to strengthening cooperation for the full implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh.

She said discussion on cooperation and coordination with UN agencies in Bangladesh is critical to this effort.

Sison arrived here on Saturday evening as part of her tri-nation visit (India, Bangladesh and Kuwait) for consultations on a range of US multilateral priorities, including combating food insecurity, advancing global health, addressing human rights and humanitarian needs, peacekeeping and peacebuilding, and support for Rohingya refugees.

Her meetings with senior government officials focused on opportunities to deepen their cooperation at the United Nations, and US support for the candidacy of Doreen Bogdan-Martin to become the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union.

The US Assistant Secretary exchanged ideas on how the United States and other countries can collaborate on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

She has already visited India and will go to Kuwait from Dhaka as part of her tri-nation visit that will end on August 10.

Rohingya Crisis

US / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

6h | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

11h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

11h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

3h | Videos
92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

4h | Videos
Challenges the world will face after 10 years

Challenges the world will face after 10 years

6h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla