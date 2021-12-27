Dhaka condemns Houthi attacks on KSA city

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the attack on Al-Jazan city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Houthi militias on 24 December 2021 targeting civilian facilities.

The recent attack led to casualties of six (06) Saudi citizens and one (01) Bangladeshi national residing in the area, read a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We are concerned that such terrorist acts undermine the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and tend to adversely impact the peace and stability of the region, it said.

Bangladesh expresses its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its brotherly people against any threat to its security and stability. Bangladesh also remains steadfastly committed towards the regional efforts for maintenance of peace and stability, added the statement.

