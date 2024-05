Houthi followers participate in a parade as part of a 'popular army' mobilization campaign by the movement, in Sanaa, Yemen February 7, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/ File Photo

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted two ships, the MSC DEGO and the MSC GINA, in the Gulf of Aden using a number of ballistic missiles and drones, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech on Thursday.

Sarea said the group also targeted the MSC VITTORIA in the Indian Ocean and again in the Gulf of Aden.