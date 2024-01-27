1 Bangladeshi, 22 Indians rescued from British-tanker hit by Houthi missile in Gulf of Aden

MV Marlin Launda catches fire after a missile strike in the Gulf of Aden. Photo: NDTV.

One Bangladeshi and 22 Indian crew members were rescued from a tanker which was struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden, reports the BBC.

In the latest update, Trafigura, which operates the ship, said all crew were safe and that the fire in a cargo tank had been put out. The ship was now sailing towards a safe harbour.

The ship Marlin Launda with links to the UK caught fire after being hit by the missile fired by the Houthis, reports BBC.

The Yemeni movement said it targeted the Marlin Luanda on Friday in response to "American-British aggression".

French, Indian and US naval ships provided assistance to the vessel.

The operator of the Marlin Luanda is registered as being Oceonix Services Ltd, a UK registered company, the BBC report added.

The tanker flies under the flag of the Marshall Islands and is operated on behalf of Trafigura - a multinational trading company.

A guided-missile destroyer of the Indian Navy took the first distress call of the merchant vessel after it reported a missile hit.

The Indian missile destroyer helped with firefighting on the cargo ship.

The missile strike came amid growing concerns over Houthi militants stepping up attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

On 18 January, a merchant vessel with Indian crew members came under attack by drones in the Gulf of Aden. After receiving a distress call, India deployed INS Visakhapatnam, which intercepted the vessel and gave assistance.

Liberian-flagged MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indian crew members, was the target of a drone attack off India's west coast on 23 December.

Besides MV Chem Pluto, another commercial oil tanker that was heading to India came under a suspected drone strike in the Southern Red Sea on the same day. The vessel had a team of 25 Indian crew.