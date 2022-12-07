Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies

Bangladesh

UNB
07 December, 2022, 01:00 pm
07 December, 2022

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwards and intensified into a deep depression.

It was centred at about 1625 km southwest of Chattogram port, 1555 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1580 km southwest of Mongla port and 1550 km southwest of Payra port around 6am on Wednesday, said the Met office bulletin.

It is likely to intensify further and move in a west-northwesterly direction.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 kms of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in gusts or squalls.

The sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep distant cautionary signal number one hoisted.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and deep sea have been advised to come close to the coast, proceed with caution and not venture into the deep sea.

depression in Bay of Bengal / Low Pressure Zone

