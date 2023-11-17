Deep depression over bay intensifies into Cyclonic Storm ‘Midhili’

Environment

UNB
17 November, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 10:42 am

Related News

Deep depression over bay intensifies into Cyclonic Storm ‘Midhili’

This is likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further, according to the BMD special bulletin

UNB
17 November, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 10:42 am
BMD Satellite Imagery of depression over bay intensifies into Cyclonic Storm ‘Midhili’
BMD Satellite Imagery of depression over bay intensifies into Cyclonic Storm ‘Midhili’

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclonic Storm "Midhili".

"The deep depression over the northwest bay and adjoining area moved north-northeastwards further and intensified into Cyclonic Storm "Midhili" over the same area" said the special bulletin by the Bangladesh Meteorological Organisation (BMD). 

The cyclonic storm was centred at 6:00am Friday about 470 kms west-southwest of Chattogram port, 445 kms west-southwest of Coxs' Bazer port, 330 kms southwest of Mongla port and 330 kms southwest of Payra port.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This is likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further, according to the BMD special bulletin.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the deep depression centre is about 62 kph rising to 88 kph in gusts or squalls. The sea will remain very rough near the deep depression centre.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Coxs' Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no 4.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic storm "Midhili" brought a cold downpour in the middle of November for Dhaka residents.  

According to BMD weather bulletin, the capital and neighbouring areas experienced 2 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

The temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius around 6:00am in the mornings, reads the BMD bulletin.

More rain and thundershowers are likely over the area in the next 6 hours, starting at 7:00 am on Friday.

The daytime temperature may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the area.

Meanwhile, all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.

Bangladesh / Top News

Cyclonic Midhili / depression in Bay of Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

4h | Panorama
James K Galbraith, Professor at the Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Sketch: TBS

Why mainstream economics got inflation wrong

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor E Alam

Punching above one’s weight: Adnan Haroon’s mission to make boxing popular in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Pearl with emerald is Glued Together’s favourite combination. Photo: Courtesy

Glued Together: Breathing new life into vintage designs

3h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

17h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

16h | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

17h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

18h | TBS World