Chattogram prepares 609 shelters ahead of Cyclone Midhili

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 November, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 11:08 am

Related News

Chattogram prepares 609 shelters ahead of Cyclone Midhili

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm “Midhili” on Friday morning.

TBS Report
17 November, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 11:08 am
Map: UNB
Map: UNB

The district administration of Chattogram has prepared 609 shelters to combat Cyclone Midhili.

Of the 609 shelters 116 are in the metropolitan city and 493 are in the upazila levels.

Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman disclosed this information at the emergency meeting of the Disaster Management Committee held virtually on Thursday (16 November) night.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The meeting was attended by heads of different government departments of Chattogram district, representatives of City Corporation, upazila chairman, upazila nirbahi officer, assistant commissioner (land), upazila project implementation officer, various NGOs, media workers and voluntary organisations.

Deep depression over bay intensifies into Cyclonic Storm ‘Midhili’

The upazila nirbahi officers informed the meeting that there is adequate preparation for the cyclone including preparing cyclone shelters, stocking up dry food, drinking water and relief.

Also, various NGOs such as Caritas, BRAC, and BURO Bangladesh said that they have adequate preparation to deal with disasters.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman opened control rooms of emergency service providers such as hospitals, police, fire service, and electricity, gas distributors.

Meanwhile, the office of the District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer said at present there is a stock of Tk2,230,000 as relief, 244 metric tonnes of food, Tk680,000 for cattle feed, 472 bags of dry food, 1000 pieces of blankets and 47,000 packets of Orsaline.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm "Midhili" on Friday morning. 

This is likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further, according to the BMD special bulletin.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Coxs' Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no 4.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic storm "Midhili" brought a cold downpour in Dhaka since Thursday morning.

According to BMD weather bulletin, the capital and neighbouring areas experienced 2 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Top News

Cyclone Midhili / depression in Bay of Bengal / Rainfall / shelter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

4h | Panorama
James K Galbraith, Professor at the Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Sketch: TBS

Why mainstream economics got inflation wrong

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor E Alam

Punching above one’s weight: Adnan Haroon’s mission to make boxing popular in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Pearl with emerald is Glued Together’s favourite combination. Photo: Courtesy

Glued Together: Breathing new life into vintage designs

3h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

17h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

16h | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

17h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

18h | TBS World