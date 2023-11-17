Chattogram prepares 609 shelters ahead of Cyclone Midhili

The district administration of Chattogram has prepared 609 shelters to combat Cyclone Midhili.

Of the 609 shelters 116 are in the metropolitan city and 493 are in the upazila levels.

Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman disclosed this information at the emergency meeting of the Disaster Management Committee held virtually on Thursday (16 November) night.

The meeting was attended by heads of different government departments of Chattogram district, representatives of City Corporation, upazila chairman, upazila nirbahi officer, assistant commissioner (land), upazila project implementation officer, various NGOs, media workers and voluntary organisations.

The upazila nirbahi officers informed the meeting that there is adequate preparation for the cyclone including preparing cyclone shelters, stocking up dry food, drinking water and relief.

Also, various NGOs such as Caritas, BRAC, and BURO Bangladesh said that they have adequate preparation to deal with disasters.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman opened control rooms of emergency service providers such as hospitals, police, fire service, and electricity, gas distributors.

Meanwhile, the office of the District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer said at present there is a stock of Tk2,230,000 as relief, 244 metric tonnes of food, Tk680,000 for cattle feed, 472 bags of dry food, 1000 pieces of blankets and 47,000 packets of Orsaline.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm "Midhili" on Friday morning.

This is likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further, according to the BMD special bulletin.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Coxs' Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no 4.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic storm "Midhili" brought a cold downpour in Dhaka since Thursday morning.

According to BMD weather bulletin, the capital and neighbouring areas experienced 2 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.