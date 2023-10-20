Low over Bay may turn into depression: BMD

A low pressure area has formed over Southwest Bay and adjoining Southeast Bay and it is likely to intensify and may turn into a depression.

This may cause rain in different parts of the country from next Monday or Tuesday, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin.

Bazlur Rashid, a meteorologist at the BMD, told the media that the low pressure created in the sea may intensify after two more days and later may turn into depression.

This low pressure may bring rain to various parts of the country from Monday or Tuesday, with a higher likelihood of rain in the southern region, except for Rangpur, he said.

Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, told The Business Standard that an analysis of satellite imagery on 20 October showed that a low pressure has formed in the southern and southwestern Bay of Bengal.

Weather forecast models indicate that this low pressure is likely to intensify into a depression in the next three days (by 24 October).

From 24 October onwards, there is a strong possibility that the depression will approach the coast of Odisha state of India and move through the Sundarbans coast of India, the meteorologist said.

He said, analysing the forecast data of 20 October obtained from weather forecasting models, it was seen that the depression is likely to hit the land over the coasts of Khulna and Barishal Divisions and India's West Bengal after 6am on 27 October.

According to the Global Forecast System, the low pressure will likely hit the coast of Barishal and Chattogram Divisions of Bangladesh from the morning of 25-27 October onwards.

According to the data of the BMD, from 1891 to 2022 there were 1,620 cyclones and severe cyclones in the country. Among the cyclones were 255 in October, 219 in November and 105 in December. There were 42 severe cyclones in October, 74 in November and 28 in December.