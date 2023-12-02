Depression over southeast Bay intensifies into deep depression

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 01:02 pm

Depression over southeast Bay intensifies into deep depression

Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra sea ports have been instructed to raise remote warning signal 1

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 01:02 pm
Representational image of a depression over the Bay of Bengal. Photo: Collected
Representational image of a depression over the Bay of Bengal. Photo: Collected

The depression over southeast Bay and the adjoining area has intensified into a deep depression.

As of 9am on Saturday, the depression shifted west-northwestwards and intensified into a deep depression over southwest Bay and adjoining areas.

According to a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin, it is likely to intensify further.

Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra sea ports have been instructed to raise remote warning signal 1.

All fishing boats and trawlers operating in the North Bay of Bengal and the deep sea have been advised to proceed with caution.

The weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Light fog may occur over the northern part and river basins of the country from late night till morning.

It is also likely to rain during the time of the depression, as per the notice by the met Office. 

 

depression / depression in Bay of Bengal / Weather

