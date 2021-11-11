Denmark hosts exhibition on commercially viable and green solutions for Bangladesh

The Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh hosted a 5-day exhibition at "Green Together" Bay's Edge Gallery, in the backdrop of COP26 taking place in Glasgow.

The exhibition highlighted commercially viable green solutions that can support sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Bangladesh, said a press release by the Embassy of Denmark.

The Danish Ambassador Winnie Estrup Petersen said about the exhibition ''The 'Green Together' exhibition embodies and shares with a Bangladeshi audience Denmark's understanding of sustainability, which is a holistic approach to the environment and lifestyle, and also includes social goals like responsible business, good governance, equality, and inclusion''.

The exhibition included four panel discussions that highlighted key challenges and opportunities for the Bangladeshi public and private sector in the country's journey towards a greener and more sustainable society.

"Sustainable Green Buildings and Future of Urbanization" was the focus of the exhibition's panel on the opening night.

It highlighted possibilities for sustainable residential, commercial, and industrial spaces in Bangladesh building on the progress achieved so far.

Attendees from government bodies, top real estate developers and architects, and Danish companies engaged in discussions on how simple technologies, such as energy-efficient water pumps and ventilation systems, can be integrated into buildings for more sustainable urbanization.

On the second day of the exhibition, the panellists unpacked the "Future of Sustainable Apparel Production".

With the apparel sector as the biggest contributor to the Bangladeshi economy and Bangladesh most impacted by climate change, the key question was how can the apparel sector remain competitive while responding to the demands of the climate crisis.

Guests ranging from industrial process experts and international brands from Denmark to leading Bangladeshi RMG manufacturers shared recommendations on how Bangladesh can better position itself as a sustainable manufacturing hub and a producer for high-value goods, becoming even more competitive in the international arena.

On day three of the exhibition panellists spoke on the "Sustainable Future of Food".

Although a dominant export sector in Bangladesh, agriculture and food production struggles with several challenges around food loss, food safety, and quality throughout the agrarian value chain.

Bangladeshi food safety regulators, industry leaders from the agro-food processing sector, and innovative start-ups together with Danish sector representatives conferred on how to increase access to healthier foods, reduce food loss, and increase food quality for export.

Denmark's expertise on sustainability in food production can help improve productivity and build an efficient food and agro sector.

Lastly, the Embassy hosted a discussion on day four of the exhibition to highlight the importance of "Transition to Sustainable Infrastructure".

Sustainable and green infrastructure development, from digital and physical connectivity to energy and services, is key for a climate-vulnerable country like Bangladesh to improve productivity, economic growth, and quality of life.

Danish examples of inclusive and sustainable infrastructure were shared with exhibition attendees, who represented local investment agencies, banks and financial institutions, Danish and Bangladeshi infrastructure developers, and the chief guest ICT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

The panellists and guests deliberated on the need for more investment in this sector to help facilitate Bangladesh's green transition.

The embassy hosted this exhibition to raise awareness and share experiences for new ways forward.

As a frontrunner in green economic growth and a leader in clean technologies, Denmark is well-positioned to serve as a knowledge partner for Bangladesh.

In collaborating with Bangladeshi partners, Denmark believes it can accelerate climate action to help us all pass on a prosperous and sustainable world to the coming generations, the Embassy of Denmark said in the press release