DAP finalised, not to harm any quarter: LGRD minister

The Cabinet Committee on "Review of the Detailed Area Plan (DAP)" yesterday gave its final approval to the DAP draft after taking opinions on it from all stakeholders concerned.

A gazette will be published to this effect upon receiving approval from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Local Government Minister Tajul Islam told reporters after a meeting of the cabinet committee on Thursday.

Tajul Islam, also the convener of the cabinet committee on DAP review, said the implementation of the detailed area plan is not aimed at harming any quarter. If someone is affected or faces injustice, their issues will be taken into account, he maintained.

He added, "It was announced earlier that DAP would be finalised by December. We have been able to keep our promise.

Touching on objections raised by realtors, he said, "The review committee will hold meetings every three months after it is finalised. All objections and opinions will be reviewed. If there is a need for correction somewhere, it will be done at the discretion of everyone."

Regarding the height of buildings, the head of the review committee said no specific height has been determined for any area.

"It is not correct to say that people won't be allowed to construct over six-storey buildings. Area-wise population density and base FAR (floor area ratio) have been determined. Area widening and base FAR standards will be redefined in the light of road widening and all civic amenities."

The minister went on to say that every effort has been made to keep all the people of the country as much as possible within their limitations. "We have tried our best to formulate an integrated plan for the whole city of Dhaka. All those who are constructing buildings must comply with our instructions. Environmental issues must be looked into before approving a building."

He further said any infrastructure needs to be constructed in a planned manner. People will not be allowed to build infrastructures in Dhaka in a haphazard manner, depriving citizens of their civic facilities. Nothing that threatens livability will be allowed.

The minister further said, "We have been working for a long time to make Dhaka city attractive, livable and to finalise DAP by ensuring all kinds of civic services. In this journey we have received opinions and suggestions from all parties including urban planners, architects, environmentalists, and civil society."

"In addition, DAP has been formulated through exchange meetings at various levels and public hearings on future plans for public opinion, objections and suggestions to ensure participation of people of all classes and professions. A national seminar was also organised to finalise DAP."

Environment Minister Mohammad Shahab Uddin Ahmed, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Farooq, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed, Senior Secretary to local government ministry Helaluddin Ahmed, Housing and Public Works Secretary Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker, Land Secretary Md Mostafizur Rahman, and DAP Project Director Md Ashraful Islam, among others, were present at the meeting of the cabinet committee on review of DAP.