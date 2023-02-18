Bangladesh plans to set up DAP fertiliser factory in Saudi Arabia

Economy

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 10:21 am

Related News

Bangladesh plans to set up DAP fertiliser factory in Saudi Arabia

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 10:21 am

The government is planning to set up a diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser plant in Saudi Arabia through the joint investment of the two countries aiming to reduce production costs and increase supply.

According to the ministry of industries sources, Saudi Hanwha Saudi Contracting Company (HSCC) is working on a feasibility study for setting up a DAP fertiliser factory in Saudi Arabia.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was recently signed between the Saudi company and the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) which is under the ministry of industries.

The feasibility study is supposed to be completed within six months. It will determine the place where the factory will be set up in Saudi Arabia, the amount of investment, the production cost of fertiliser etc, said the sources.

According to the MoU, the final decision on the investment will be settled by 2024.

Sharif Md Mashud, deputy secretary (BCIC), Ministry of Industries, told The Business Standard that the MoU has been formulated for the feasibility study which will decide how logical the investment will be.

He said the Saudi company will conduct the feasibility study with their own financing and the BCIC will help them by providing the necessary information. The purpose of this MoU is to create a concrete plan for agreement between the two parties through discussions and the feasibility study.

BCIC Senior General Manager (Administration) Sameer Biswas and HSCC Senior Public Relations Director Abdul Aziz Duhaim signed the MoU for Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia respectively.

The plan to set up the factory in Saudi Arabia has been taken as fertiliser imports in the country are being disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine war. Moreover, the urea and DAP factories in the country are also failing to produce enough fertiliser due to a lack of raw materials.

At the MoU signing ceremony, on 15 February, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said that earlier, a memorandum of understanding was signed during the Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia in 2018 to set up a DAP fertiliser plant.

"The latest MoU has been signed for a feasibility study to set up the fertiliser plant at a suitable location in Saudi Arabia," he said.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the annual demand for DAP fertiliser in Bangladesh is around 1.65 million tonnes. The DAP fertiliser factory in Chattogram produces only 1 lakh tonne and the rest of the demand is met by imports.

The ministry of industries says that the raw materials required for the production of DAP fertiliser such as rock phosphate and phosphoric acid are not available in Bangladesh. But these raw materials are available in Saudi Arabia.

That is why setting up a factory in Saudi Arabia would be logical which would facilitate the production of DAP fertiliser at a low cost.

The factory could be set up in a joint investment of the two countries. A decision on joint investment will be taken after the feasibility study, as per the ministry. 

Infograph / Top News

DAP Fertiliser Company / DAP / Saudi Arabia - Bangladesh / Fertiliser

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

43m | Food
Infographic: TBS

25 years of NGO dependence: How fragile is our urban primary health care system?

2h | Panorama
Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

22h | Panorama
Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Why haven't alternative energy sources taken off in a bigger way yet?

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

38m | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

15h | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

1d | TBS Insight
Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike