Dhaka South’s road network to be as per DAP: Mayor Taposh

Road networks in the 18 new wards of Dhaka South City Corporation will be developed based on the Detailed Area Plan (DAP), Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said.

"We are focusing on planned urbanisation. Based on DAP, we have almost prepared to start the road network project in the 18 newly included wards," he was exchanging views with the media after inaugurating a secondary transfer station (STS) for waste management in Dhaka's Demra area on Sunday.

"In the next fiscal year, we will construct the roads in the aforesaid areas in the way the road network is planned, and such as widths of roads are marked in the DAP," he said.

Referring to Dhaka South's increased revenue in recent years, the mayor said the city corporation is now able to undertake development activities including road widening, and construction of new roads with its own funds.

"In our upcoming budget, we will allocate a separate budget to construct road networks in the new wards so that we can complete these projects within the next fiscal year," he said.

Regarding the waste management system in the city corporation, Taposh said Dhaka South is working to construct a secondary transfer station (STS) in every ward of the city corporation.

"We inaugurated an STS in Ward no 70 on Sunday for waste management. That means we now have only 12 wards left without an STS," he also said.

"So far, we have constructed a total of STSs for 63 wards of the city, including the renovation of 24 existing ones," the Mayor said.