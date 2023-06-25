Dhaka South’s road network to be as per DAP: Mayor Taposh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

Dhaka South’s road network to be as per DAP: Mayor Taposh

“We will allocate a separate fund in our upcoming budget to construct road networks in the new wards,” he says

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 10:28 pm
File photo
File photo

Road networks in the 18 new wards of Dhaka South City Corporation will be developed based on the Detailed Area Plan (DAP), Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said.

"We are focusing on planned urbanisation. Based on DAP, we have almost prepared to start the road network project in the 18 newly included wards," he was exchanging views with the media after inaugurating a secondary transfer station (STS) for waste management in Dhaka's Demra area on Sunday.

"In the next fiscal year, we will construct the roads in the aforesaid areas in the way the road network is planned, and such as widths of roads are marked in the DAP," he said.

Referring to Dhaka South's increased revenue in recent years, the mayor said the city corporation is now able to undertake development activities including road widening, and construction of new roads with its own funds.

"In our upcoming budget, we will allocate a separate budget to construct road networks in the new wards so that we can complete these projects within the next fiscal year," he said.

Regarding the waste management system in the city corporation, Taposh said Dhaka South is working to construct a secondary transfer station (STS) in every ward of the city corporation.

"We inaugurated an STS in Ward no 70 on Sunday for waste management. That means we now have only 12 wards left without an STS," he also said.

"So far, we have constructed a total of STSs for 63 wards of the city, including the renovation of 24 existing ones," the Mayor said.

Top News

DSCC / DAP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bentley Home: A new luxury furniture brand arrives in Dhaka

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Ease up your Eid ul Adha kitchen work with the right equipment

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

3h | TBS Today
Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

5h | TBS World
How to tackle heatwave?

How to tackle heatwave?

11h | TBS Stories
Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month