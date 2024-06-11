Calls for systemic reforms echo as SSC exam failure rate soars

Around 300,000 students failed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam in 2024, raising widespread concerns among education experts, parents, and government officials.

Mismanagement in stipends, inadequate teaching staff, and low attendance have been identified as key factors behind this alarming failure rate.

These issues were discussed at an event organised by the Campaign for Popular Education, held at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital yesterday, which brought together education experts, ministry officials, parents, and teachers.

The event focused on the often-ignored plight of students who fail their board exams.

Abdur Rouf, a teacher from Barishal's Hogla Secondary School, highlighted the severe shortage of teaching staff. "We have no physical science teacher because the last one left a year ago, and the NTRC has delayed recruitment," he said.

"Recruiting teachers every 2-3 years is harmful. Out of 78 students, 7 failed, which is troubling. We need more teachers and government-operated online classes to make education accessible," he added.

Md Delwar Hossain, a guardian from Rajshahi, echoed these concerns. "Stipends are often delayed by up to six months, and both students and teachers have poor attendance," he noted.

Another parent from Meherpur, Shah Alam, criticised the quality of teaching. "Many teachers can't even write properly on the blackboard. I couldn't afford private tuition for my daughter, who failed her SSC exam," he lamented, calling for depoliticised teacher recruitment.

Teachers at the event also pointed out that the short time allocated for grading exams contributes to the high failure rate. "Teachers sometimes have to grade 500 exam papers in just seven days, which can lead to mistakes," one teacher explained.

Complications in stipend disbursement via mobile banking were also discussed. "Stipends are sent through different mobile banking services like Bkash and Nagad, but many uneducated parents miss out on these payments due to lack of awareness," teachers reported.

The skewed teacher-to-student ratio further worsens these issues.

Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Bhuyian, a researcher from Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation, highlighted the plight of special needs children, 60% of whom do not attend school. "Their failure rate is the highest. The government must take steps for inclusive and special education," he urged.

Parents also pointed out the financial burden of education. "School fees are around Tk320, but private tuition costs Tk500-1000 per month," they complained.

Nurul Islam Nahid, MP, acknowledged the severity of the situation. "This year, 51 institutes had no students pass. Issues like teacher vacancies, salaries, and respect for the profession need addressing. I have proposed solutions and will work on them," he promised.

Economist Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad called for systemic reforms. "We need to move away from centre-based education and improve overall education quality," he said.

Prof Muhammad Zafar Iqbal encouraged students to persevere. "95% of learning comes from life experiences, not just formal education. Suicides are not a solution. Students should have the energy and motivation to do well in exams," he advised.

The event, conducted by Rasheda K Chowdhury, executive director of Campaign for Popular Education, concluded with a consensus on the urgent need for reforms to address the high failure rates and improve the overall education system.