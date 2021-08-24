Ctg port slips 9 notches down in world’s busiest seaports list

Container congestion persists at the Chattogram amid lockdown. The photo was taken at Inland Container Depot of Kamalapur. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The Chattogram Port has slipped nine notches down in 2020 to rank 67th among the top 100 busiest ports across the world, according to the latest edition of Lloyd's List One Hundred Ports.

The port which ranked 58th on the previous edition has lost its position by nine rungs in terms of the traffic that passed across the docks of the world's elite container-handling facilities in 2020, arguably the most challenging year the industry has ever experienced.

The port of Shanghai in China topped the list published on 23 August followed by Singapore port in second place.

Chattogram port, the key seaport of the country, is in charge of 92% of the country's total trade by sea. Besides, almost 98% of the total container transport is handled through this major seaport.

After 2015, the port made continuous progress on Lloyd's list which witnessed a rhythmic break in 2020. First, the pandemic-led recession and the subsequent volume crash, followed by congestion carnage as cargo traffic rebounded in the second half of the year, squeezing port capacity to its limit, with supply chains clogged the world over. The predicament came as a major blow to Chattogram port as well.

Container transport at the Chattogram port dropped by 8% compared to 2019, while globally declined 0.6% amid the pandemic.

Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq blamed the coronavirus pandemic as the sole reason behind this retrogression.

"The activities at the port were limited like all other ports in the country owing to the international trade crisis at the beginning of 2020," he said while dismissing the port's capability and aptitude in question.

Reportedly in 2019, Chittagong Port was added to the 'Three Millionaire Port's club for the first time by handling over 3.8 million containers. As a result of the global pandemic, container handling declined by 0.25 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) to 2.8 million TEU.

According to sources, the Lloyds list is made solely on the basis of the number of container shipments at the port where the quality of service is not taken into consideration. However, in Chattogram Port about 27% of the total goods are transported through containers and the rest 73% are transported in open carrier (bulk carrier) tankers.

Mahbubul Alam, president of The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), said that the crisis caused by trade decline in 2020 is temporary and the position of the port on the London-based global list will improve in future.

Shipping Agents Association of Bangladesh Director Shahed Sarwar told TBS, "The pandemic vastly disrupted the country's import-export trade between March and May in 2020 as the goods transportation was suspended from China, from where most imported goods enter Bangladesh. Despite the improvement in the situation by the end of the year, there remained a big deficit in container transport compared to 2019."

While hoping for amelioration next year, he said that they are not worried about the present statistics since the situation is going back to normal.