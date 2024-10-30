Attack on police in Kushtia: Body of another missing cop recovered

UNB
30 October, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 01:56 pm

Palash Kanti Nath, additional superintendent of Kushtia police, confirmed the matter saying that the body was retrieved from the river at Pabna-Nazirganj terminal around 8am

Assistant Sub Inspector Mukul Hossain. Photo: UNB
Assistant Sub Inspector Mukul Hossain. Photo: UNB

The body of another assistant sub inspector (ASI), who went missing in the Padma River during an attack allegedly by miscreants on Sunday (27 October), was recovered this morning (30 October).

The deceased was identified as ASI Mukul Hossain, posted at Kumarkhali police station in Kushtia. He was the son of late Abdul Latif Biswas from Kalachandpur of nearby Meherpur.

Palash Kanti Nath, additional superintendent of Kushtia police, confirmed the matter saying that the body was retrieved from the river at Pabna-Nazirganj terminal around 8am.

case was filed naming eight people and 20 to 25 unnamed others with the concerned police station, he said, adding that no one has so far been arrested.

On Sunday, a police team accompanied two UP members was on the way to Charsadipur area to arrest wanted criminals. Fishermen, who were catching hilsa flouting a government ban, allegedly attacked the cops and others forcing them to jump into the river to save their lives.

Though ASI Nazurl Islam and the UP members could swim ashore, two ASIs went missing.

Members of Kumarkhali fire service station conducted a search drive on Monday but failed to trace the missing cops.

A diver team from Khulna joined the fire service members on Tuesday and recovered ASI Sadrul Hasan's body.

police / attack / death

