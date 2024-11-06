80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

At least 80 suspects have been detained over yesterday's attacks on joint forces in Chattogram's Hazari Lane.

They were arrested last night, joint forces' Taskforce-8 Spokesperson Lt Colonel Ferdous Ahmed said at a press briefing in the port city's Dampara area this (6 November) noon.

The joint forces were attacked with acid, broken bottles, bricks and stones when they went to rescue a trader who was locked up by protesters for reportedly sharing a Facebook post which was against India's International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon).

According to joint forces officials, the process of identifying the real culprits is ongoing by verifying various CCTV footages and intelligence information.

They also said process is underway to hand over the detained persons to court along with the necessary interrogation at the respective police station.

Speaking at the press briefing, Lt Colonel Ferdous said operations are continuing to control the situation and security measures have been strengthened in other areas of the city including Hazari Lane.

In a written statement, Ferdous said "At 5:30pm Tuesday, tension arose in Hazari Lane of Teribazar area of Chattogram city over an anti-Iskcon Facebook post by a person named Osman Ali. Later, an estimated 500-600 miscreants gathered at Hazari Lane to kill Osman Ali and his brother and set fire to their shop. Based on the information received from the local control room, six patrolling teams of army, police and BGB members reached the area as soon as possible.

"Due to the large number of rioters, joint forces rescued Osman Ali and his brother from the area to protect lives and prevent mob justice."

Ferdous also said despite assuring the agitated mob that the matter would be resolved through due legal process, they became aggressive.

"The miscreants at that time suddenly attacked the joint forces with acid used in jewellery works and started hurling broken glass bottles along with heavy bricks. Due to this, seven policemen and five members of the army were injured. The five army personnel are currently undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital, Chattogram.

"The miscreants at the spot also broke the windshield of an army pickup van by pelting bricks," adds the written statement.

It continues to say that after the rescue operation, 10 patrol teams of the joint forces went to Hazari Lane at around 9:00pm, when miscreants again hurled acid-like objects towards the law enforcers.

"At the time, 80 suspects were detained from the spot."

Furthermore, all shops in the area were sealed in the presence of a magistrate. "The shops will be reopened shortly after completing investigation into the incident."