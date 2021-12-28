Ctg customs to auction Tk35 crore goods on 30 Dec

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 03:16 pm

Related News

Ctg customs to auction Tk35 crore goods on 30 Dec

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 03:16 pm
Ctg customs to auction Tk35 crore goods on 30 Dec

Chattogram Custom House, the country's largest customs station, will auction off various products worth around Tk35 crore on 30 December.

These products include 23 types of metal construction components worth some Tk23 crore.

Besides, Toyota microbuses worth Tk2,379,000 and Nissan micro-buses worth Tk2,134,000 will be up for sell in the auction.

Other products to be auctioned include – Bentonite powder worth Tk56,511,000, 152kg of sulfuric acid, one bag of textile chemicals, 96 drums of glycerine products, winter clothing, footwear, chemicals, dragon fruit, undergarments, hand sanitizer, fabric goods, tires, engine products, polo shirts, RMG products, and iron products.

Ali Reza Hayder, deputy commissioner of the auction branch of Chattogram Custom House, told TBS that authorities are organising auctions twice a month to get rid of the piled-up goods at the Chattogram Port.

In continuation of that, the second auction is being held on 30 December.

Md Morshed, manager of NGO KM Corporation which is organizing the auctions said that the bids were called on 23 December.

Bidders have to collect the tender forms during office hours from 23-28 December and submit them at the office of the revenue officer (administration) of Chattogram Custom House and Chattogram deputy commissioner by 2pm on 29 December.

The tenders will be opened on 30 December at 2pm at the auction branch of Chattogram Custom House, added Md Morshed.

Mentionable, importers in some cases do not unload products brought in from abroad. 

As per the rules, they are given the notice to release these products within 30 days. If the goods are not unloaded within 15 days of giving notice, the custom-house authorities will auction the goods.

Top News

customs / Auction / tender

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

5h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

4h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

5h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

A Re-Creation Sans Emotion

A Re-Creation Sans Emotion

21m | Videos
Chittagong GEC’s Candy Restaurant still holding their fame

Chittagong GEC’s Candy Restaurant still holding their fame

26m | Videos
Story of Ice-cream seller Oliullah

Story of Ice-cream seller Oliullah

31m | Videos
story of Melbourne's Westgate Park Pink lake

story of Melbourne's Westgate Park Pink lake

31m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one