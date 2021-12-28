Ctg customs to auction Tk35 crore goods on 30 Dec

Chattogram Custom House, the country's largest customs station, will auction off various products worth around Tk35 crore on 30 December.

These products include 23 types of metal construction components worth some Tk23 crore.

Besides, Toyota microbuses worth Tk2,379,000 and Nissan micro-buses worth Tk2,134,000 will be up for sell in the auction.

Other products to be auctioned include – Bentonite powder worth Tk56,511,000, 152kg of sulfuric acid, one bag of textile chemicals, 96 drums of glycerine products, winter clothing, footwear, chemicals, dragon fruit, undergarments, hand sanitizer, fabric goods, tires, engine products, polo shirts, RMG products, and iron products.

Ali Reza Hayder, deputy commissioner of the auction branch of Chattogram Custom House, told TBS that authorities are organising auctions twice a month to get rid of the piled-up goods at the Chattogram Port.

In continuation of that, the second auction is being held on 30 December.

Md Morshed, manager of NGO KM Corporation which is organizing the auctions said that the bids were called on 23 December.

Bidders have to collect the tender forms during office hours from 23-28 December and submit them at the office of the revenue officer (administration) of Chattogram Custom House and Chattogram deputy commissioner by 2pm on 29 December.

The tenders will be opened on 30 December at 2pm at the auction branch of Chattogram Custom House, added Md Morshed.

Mentionable, importers in some cases do not unload products brought in from abroad.

As per the rules, they are given the notice to release these products within 30 days. If the goods are not unloaded within 15 days of giving notice, the custom-house authorities will auction the goods.