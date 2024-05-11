Ctg customs to hold e-auction of goods worth Tk22.36cr

The Chattogram Custom House is going to hold its 9th e-auction on 16 May, offering 90 lots of imported goods worth Tk22.36 crore for sale, said officials.

Meanwhile, the auction catalog, featuring images of the products, has been published by the house. The products include fabrics, toys, chemicals and plastic items.

"We have put up 90 lots of products for online auction this time. The deadline for submitting online tenders is 5pm on 16 May," said Md Salim Reza, deputy commissioner of the auction branch, Chattogram Custom House.

Interested individuals can have a look at the auctioned products on 12 and 13 May at Chattogram port and its associated depots, he added.

Chattogram Custom House first started the e-auction in October 2020 with 16 lots of goods. The house also conducts conventional tenders twice a month through tender boxes. Additionally, spot auctions are organised to promptly sell perishable goods.

Goods imported from different countries were not released from the port by importers for many reasons. Besides, due to issues such as smuggling, forgery, the importation of other items under false declarations and customs evasion, customs authorities suspend the release of goods.

As per the rules, a notice is issued for the clearance of imported items within 30 days. If the importers fail to take possession of their goods within the stipulated time, the house put the items up for auction 15 days after the notice.