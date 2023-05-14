Ctg, Cox’s Bazar airports see 150 flights cancelled in two days

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
14 May, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 04:52 pm

Shah Amanat International Airport. Photo: Collected
Shah Amanat International Airport. Photo: Collected

Due to severe cyclonic storm Mocha, which is likely to make landfall between 12 noon and 3:00pm on Sunday, at least 150 flights have been cancelled at Chattogram and Cox's Bazar Airports.

Among them, 106 were domestic flights and the rest are international flights. 

Meanwhile, three international flights bound for Chattogram landed in Dhaka, according to the respective airlines.

"Flight operation suspension for over 36 hours at the Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport caused to the cancellation of nearly 100 flights including 44 international flights," Shah Amanat International Airport Director Wing Commander Taslim Ahmed told The Business Standard (TBS).

"Although flights have been suspended till Sunday midnight, the regular operation will not resume before Monday morning," he added.

Every day around 28 domestic and 22 international flights are operated at Chattogram Airport. Oman Air, Fly Dubai, Jazeera Air, Air Arabia, Salam Air, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and US Bangla operate international flights in the city.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Station Manager (Chattogram airport) Md Salim Ullah told TBS that three domestic flights from Chattogram to Dhaka were cancelled on Saturday while international flights to Dubai and Muscat were operated from Dhaka.

Meanwhile, other international Biman flights bound for Chattogram have also landed in Dhaka, he added.

Meanwhile, at least 50 domestic flights have been cancelled at Cox's Bazar airport in the last two days. Cox's Bazar Airport has been closed since 7am on Saturday. Flights will be suspended on this route till 7pm on Sunday. 

No international flights depart from this airport.

Golam Mortaza, manager of Cox's Bazar airport told TBS, "An average of 25 flights arrive at Cox's Bazar airport every day from Dhaka, Sylhet, Saidpur, and Jashore airports. Hence, a total of 50 flights have been cancelled in the two days."

"Whether flights will resume after Monday evening will depend on weather conditions," he added.

Earlier, air operation at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport and Cox's Bazar Airport was suspended from Saturday morning. 

Reportedly, flights at Chattogram airport will remain suspended from Saturday 6am till Sunday midnight while Cox's Bazar Airport will also remain closed from Saturday 7am to Sunday 7pm.

 

Cyclone / Cyclone Mocha

