Crimes against Rohingyas: ICC Prosecutor seeks joint efforts to deliver justice

The ICC was established in 1998 after 120 countries signed the Rome Statute, its founding treaty and governing document. Photo: Reuters

Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim AA Khan QC has laid emphasis on a collective responsibility which can actually help them move beyond talking about justice to delivering it for the Rohingyas.

"We have to work together to achieve justice. That is what required," Khan told reporters at a media briefing at a city hotel, noting that justice is an absolutely essential prerequisite for indicating people's rights.

Expressing satisfaction over the support he received from Bangladesh so far, the ICC prosecutor said he looks forward to working with all in Bangladesh, international community and the Rohingyas so that they can actually move forward.

This was Khan's first visit to Bangladesh in his capacity as ICC Prosecutor and he said the challenge is to move beyond talk and to get actions and results so that "we can get the justice that we need."

The ICC Office of the Prosecutor is investigating alleged crimes against the Rohingya within the Court's jurisdiction.

The ICC prosecutor, earlier, had a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and thanked her for her steadfast support for international criminal justice and her continued leadership in quest of accountability.

During his weeklong visit to Bangladesh, Khan also had a meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and met Rohingyas and other stakeholders.

In his meeting with female survivors in Kutupalong camp of Cox's Bazar district, Khan heard their stories, hopes for justice and talked how they can work together with the ICC to hold accountable those who committed international crimes against them.

In November 2019, ICC Judges granted a request to open a full investigation into alleged atrocities committed against the Rohingya within the jurisdiction of the Court.

This authorisation to open an investigation is seen as a "significant development" for the pursuit of justice and the establishment of the truth, in particular for the victims of alleged crimes of this situation.

Investigators from the Office of the Prosecutor are now carefully and thoroughly seeking to uncover the truth about what happened to the Rohingya people in Myanmar which brought them here to Bangladesh.

The ICC prosecutor believes that justice can be achieved though it is a lengthy process and noted that the situation cannot last indefinitely

Khan said he will go anywhere if he feels that it will help him to fulfil his responsibilities as the ICC Prosecutor.

He said the case could not move forward as Covid-19 pandemic had an impact everywhere but they are now looking forward to the injection of additional resources with more focus.

Khan said if they continue working together they can do better and will get some positive results. "I want to come again as we need to come much more frequently."

He said everyone has a role to play and no one can just be a spectator. "We have an obligation to stand up and speak up. Let's unite and march forward. It's a collective responsibility for each and every human being."