Top terror Mamun, two others, injured in attack by unidentified people in Dhaka

Three people, including top criminal Tariq Saeed Mamun, were injured in a gun and knife attack by a group of unidentified persons near the Bangladesh Government Press area in the capital's Tejgaon on Monday (18 September).

The two other injured persons have been identified as - Bhuvan Chandra Sheel and Ariful Haque, two "pedestrians".

The incident took place around 9:30pm Monday, Tejgaon industrial area police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mazaharul Islam told The Business Standard.

Mamun was stabbed in the incident while Bhuvan sustained bullet wounds, he said.

Briefing reporters on Tuesday, Additional Commissioner of Police (DB) Harun Or Rashid said top criminal Mamun – whose car came under attack – is a convict in a case filed over the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury. He was recently released on bail after serving 20 years in jail.

"While in prison, another top criminal named Sanzidul Islam Emon had a dispute with Mamun. No one was arrested and a case was under process to be filed. They both appeared before the court on 12 September where Emon threatened Mamun. We believe Emon's men organised the attack. " he added.

Within a week, Mamun came under attack, the DB chief said, adding, "He is under our watch. We talked to him. We are scrutinising the incident."

The officer-in-charge of Tejgaon police station said, "Three people [Mamun, Khokon and Mithu] were headed to Shukrabad in a car from Piyashi Restaurant And Bar in Moghbazar around 9:00 pm last night.

"Meanwhile, 7-8 criminals pulled up in four bikes and opened fire at Mamun near the BG Press area. When the three men stepped out of the car, a scuffle ensued. Mamun was slashed and injured. Meanwhile, Bhuvan was shot in the head and Ariful was hurt. Later, they were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment."

Bhuvan was later shifted to the capital's Popular Hospital to treat his bullet wounds.

A Tejgaon police official said top criminals Emon and Mamun had once terrorised Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur and Tejgaon areas. Both of them are accused in the murder case of actor Sohel Chowdhury. Emon is still in jail.