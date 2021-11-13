Son ‘beats father to death’ for waking him up early for work

Crime

TBS Report
13 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2021, 05:24 pm

A young man has allegedly beaten his father to death in Cox's Bazar for waking him up early in the morning for work.

The deceased is Ruhul Quader, 55, who was a resident of Charpara village in Purbabara Veola union under Chakaria upazila of the district. The accused, Shahidul Islam, 22, has remained absconding since the incident. 

Citing Ruhul's family members, Chakaria police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Osman Gani said on Saturday at around 5.30 am, Ruhul Quader woke his son, Shahidul Islam, up from sleep to go to work in the field.

"Later, when Ruhul went to the barn to feed their cows, enraged Shahidul hit him on the head with a stick from behind. Ruhul fell on the ground and died on the spot."

The OC further said that the family members tried to cover up the incident by burying the dead.

Receiving the news of the incident, police members rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

OC Osman Gani said a murder case would be filed in connection with the incident and several teams from the police have already been dispatched to nab Shahidul.

