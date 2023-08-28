Rajdhani Food Products fined Tk2 lakh for business irregularities

Rajdhani Food Products has been fined Tk2 lakh due to a range of irregularities, which include operating without a valid license, procuring tea leaves without adhering to auction protocols, utilising an unauthorised trade mark, and carrying out packaging operations within an unsanitary environment.

A mobile court under the jurisdiction of the Bangladesh Tea Board imposed the fine during a drive at the facility located in Halishahar of Chattogram on Monday.

Led by Deputy Secretary and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Ruhul Amin from the Bangladesh Tea Board, the mobile court also confiscated 10,000 kg of tea leaves that had been obtained without following the auction

procedures. The tea leaves was seized while being unloaded from a truck, as detailed in a statement from the Tea Board.

Furthermore, the court unearthed evidence indicating that the company had been marketing tea using the names of three different brands across 14 distinct packaging formats.