Police arrest 11 involved in bartering stolen gold ornaments for drugs

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have arrested 11 people for being involved with the drug trade through bartering in gold ornaments stolen from households in Savar last night.

while investigating a recent theft case in Dhaka's Savar, information about such barter between drug dealers and drug addicts came up in the police investigation, Dhaka District Police Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Abdullahel Kafi said in a press conference held at Savar Model Police Station on Friday (16 June).

Among the arrested, 4 were involved in the theft, 4 people involved were in a drug gang and 3 were involved in a separate robbery incident, police said.

SP Abdullahel Kafi said that all the people arrested on charges of theft in the operation are heroin addicts.

"While consuming heroin regularly without paying, they incurred a debt of Tk3/4 lakh with the heroin dealers. Later, heroin dealers and addicts jointly started the practice of exchanging heroin for gold, where cash is not used. Basically, after stealing gold from houses, the addicts handed it over to drug dealers. Drug dealers would supply them with heroin in exchange for an approximate price of gold," he said. 

On Thursday (15 June) night, police arrested 4 people involved in the theft and 4 people involved in the sale of drugs by conducting raids in various areas of Savar-Ashulia.

During this time, the police recovered about 10 pieces of gold ornaments and Tk28,500 in cash from them. Also, in a separate operation, 3 members of a robber gang were arrested.

Police said there are cases against each arrested person in different police stations.

It was also informed in the press conference that the process of taking legal action against them is underway.

 

