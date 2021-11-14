Online gambling rampant in Meherpur, Chuadanga, Cox’s Bazar

Crime

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 08:34 pm

Related News

Online gambling rampant in Meherpur, Chuadanga, Cox’s Bazar

Nagad’s services used in gambling transactions: CID

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 08:34 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested nine persons from three districts in the country on Saturday for their alleged involvement in online gambling platform 1xbetbd.com.

The platform is being operated from Russia and Bangladeshis have likely been involved in the operations, said CID officials in a briefing on Sunday.

The arrested people said that online gambling is more rampant in Meherpur, Chuadanga, and Cox's Bazar. Over 1.5 lakh users are associated with three online gambling platforms including 1xbetbd.com and mostbetbd.com, said CID investigators.

Aditional Deputy Inspector General of CID's cyber police centre, Kamrul Ahsan, said, "Upon investigation, we found that over 70 people are involved in operations and money transactions of these online gambling platforms in Bangladesh."

Online gambling increases during international sports tournaments like the World Cup, Indian Premier League, Big Bash, and the English Premier League. On average, Tk3-5 crore are being transacted a day on these gambling platforms, the CID officer said.

The arrested are identified as Nazmul Haque, Sawpan Mahmud, Aslam Uddin, Murshid Alam Lipu, Shishir Molla, Mahfuzur Rahman Nawab, his wife Monira Akter, Sadik, and Masud Khan.

Of them, Sawpan Mahmud, Murshid Alam, and Mahfuzur Rahman are sales representatives of the Nagad mobile money transfer system, and a sales manager of Nagad has gone into hiding, CID officials said.

The nine were arrested from Meherpur, Chuadanga, and Cox's Bazar on Saturday.

Kamrul Ahsan said mobile financial services (MFS), especially Nagad, are being misused for online gambling.

He said, "We suspect that MFS officials might well be aware of their platforms being used for online gambling."

He said MFS sales representatives of are being appointed without proper verification and background checks. Sales representatives are often pressured to increase the volume of transactions which is why they are getting involved in online gambling payments.

Kamrul said that business SIMs are only allocated to sales representatives and managers, but they were selling these SIMs to other people in different districts and illegal transactions are being made using those SIMs. However, MFS firms concerned are reluctant about taking action against the breach.

Top News

CID / gambling / Online gambling / 1xbetbd.com / mostbetbd.com / Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

1d | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

1d | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

1d | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub