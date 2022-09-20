Nurjahan Group Chairman jailed 1 year for marketing adulterated oil

A Chattogram court sentenced Nurjahan Group Chairman Zahir Ahmmed to one year in prison in a case filed for the marketing of adulterated soybean oil.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate and Judge of the Pure Food Court, Kazi Shariful Islam, gave the order on Tuesday.

Lawyer Md Ashraf Uddin Khondoker Roni, representing the Bangladesh Standards & Testing Institution (BSTI) in the case, said, "The court also fined Tk2.5 lakh to Zahir Ahmmed in a case filed under the BSTI Act, for selling, storing, supplying and marketing adulterated soybean oil."

It also issued a warrant for the arrest of Zahir Ahmmed in the case, he added.

He also serves Jasmir Super Oil Ltd as managing director.

BSTI, in its surveillance drive, found none of the minimum ingredients in Jasmir brand oil owned by Nurjahan Group that are supposed to be present in quality soybean oil, which is a violation of the law.

According to the case statement, vitamin A standard of 15 to 30 milligram was mentioned in the Jasmir brand of soybean oil. But BSTI's testing found only 4.27 mg of vitamin A in this brand of soybean oil.

On 20 October in 2019, the BSTI filed a case in Chattogram Pure Food Court for producing, marketing, and distributing edible oil without enriching it with vitamin A.

The Chattogram-based Nurjahan Group is a giant in the consumer goods business. Even though it used to do business with dominance in consumer goods including edible oil, wheat, and spices, the business is not the same anymore.