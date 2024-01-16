Nurjahan Group MD Ratan denied bail in cases filed over Tk2,600cr loan default

Court

16 January, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 06:16 pm

Related News

Nurjahan Group MD Ratan denied bail in cases filed over Tk2,600cr loan default

16 January, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 06:16 pm
Zahir Ahmed Ratan, managing director of the Chattogram-based Nurjahan Group. Photo: Collected
Zahir Ahmed Ratan, managing director of the Chattogram-based Nurjahan Group. Photo: Collected

Zahir Ahmed Ratan, managing director of the Chattogram-based Nurjahan Group, has been denied bail over loan default cases worth around Tk2,600 crore.

Joint District Judge Mujahidur Rahman of Chattogram Money Loan Court issued the order on Tuesday (16 January).

Ratan had appealed to the court to execute all sentences together for over 20 loan default cases against him. The court, however, rejected the appeal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier on 28 December 2023, Ratan was arrested in connection with loan defaults.

Nurjahan Group MD Ratan arrested over loan defaults

Rezaul Karim, a bench assistant at the money loan court in the port city, said, "There are at least 30 cases against him, and the charges include loan defaults. In at least 21 cases, he faces arrest warrants and a ban from leaving the country." 

Ratan had been absconding since the issuance of an arrest warrant in a case in September last year. 

Subsequently, he was ordered to submit his passport the same month, but he did not comply. The court passed the orders in a case filed by South East Bank in 2020 involving the default of a Tk268 crore loan.

Nurjahan Group was once a leading consumer goods trading entity in Chattogram. Substantial losses in the consumer goods business, land acquisitions through loans, and the lavish lifestyle of executives have resulted in the conglomerate accumulating significant debts from various banks.

As per the first information reports of the cases, the defaulted loans from various banks to the group amount to Tk2,600 crore.

Three firms within the conglomerate based in Chattogram owe Agrani Bank Tk936 crore, Rupali Bank Tk544 crore, National Bank Tk500 crore, Janata Bank Tk326 crore, and Sonali Bank Tk106 crore, among other banks.

According to sources, the group had at least 20 subsidiaries, including Marine Vegetable Oils, Nurjahan Super Oil, and Jasmir Vegetable Oil. However, over the last five to seven years, most of the entities have closed due to business losses and defaults to various banks.

In September 2022, the police arrested Tipu Sultan, a director of the group and Ratan's brother, from Gulshan in the capital. He is currently in Chattogram jail.

Top News

nurjahan group / bail / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Unsplash

Winter care essentials for pets: Keeping your furry friends warm and healthy

5h | Offbeat
Jasimuddin

Romance and resonance: Jasimuddin's words painting rural life

7h | Features
Arafat Hossain (in the middle), the founder of Sorolikoron, with his team. Photo: Courtesy

Sorolikoron: Simplifying your life by outsourcing errands

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where eagles dare not: Does a multipolar world signal the end of US hegemony?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Setting up 134 new garment units in 2023

Setting up 134 new garment units in 2023

24m | Videos
Health sector inflation jumps in Dec after months in negative territory

Health sector inflation jumps in Dec after months in negative territory

2h | Videos
Winter pitha on the footpath

Winter pitha on the footpath

4h | Videos
Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

20h | Videos