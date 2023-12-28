Nurjahan Group MD Zahir Ahmed arrested in loan default case

Zahir Ahmed Ratan, managing director of the Chattogram-based business firm Nurjahan Group, was arrested in a loan default case on Thursday (28 December).

A team of Kotwali police arrested Zahir from a Dhaka residence this morning.

Confirming the matter, Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge SM Obayedul Haque said the arrestee has been taken to Chattogram.

Earlier on 13 September 2022, the Money Loan Court in Chattogram issued an arrest warrant against Zahir Ahmed in a Tk268 crore loan default case filed by the Jubilee Road branch of Southeast Bank.

Zahir went into handing following the issuance of arrest warrant. Later on 16 September, the court ordered him to submit his passport but he did not comply to the court order.

The Nurjahan Group MD is accused in at least 30 cases, Chattogram Money Loan Court's bench assistant Rezaul Karim said.

Earlier, Zahir's brother Tipu Sultan, director of Nurjahan Group, was arrested from the capital's Gulshan last year. He is now in jail.

Nurjahan Group is one of the giants of the consumer goods business. Even though it used to do business with dominance in consumer goods including edible oil, wheat, and spices, the business is not the same anymore.

The group's business has been shrinking over the past few years, but its debt is rising. Out of this, the amount owed to the group by five banks has exceeded Tk2,500 crore.

At present, the consumer goods import business of the group remained closed.