Memory cards worth Tk3 crore recovered from Dhaka airport

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Circle on Wednesday (12 October) recovered illegally imported memory cards worth Tk3.16 crore from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Four officials and employees of the courier company Flybird Express Services Ltd were arrested in this regard.

The Customs Intelligence team of the Courier Unit took positions at different places of the Import Cargo Complex at the airport under the direction of the director general based on a tip-off.

At around 9:50am they entered the storage unit of Flybird Express Services and recovered a total of 66 different shaped plastic packets containing memory cards from fabric cartons.

About 43,000 pieces of 8GB memory card, 33,500 pieces of 16GB memory card, 52,500 pieces of 32GB memory card, and 5,400 pieces of 64GB memory card were recovered from the plastic bags. The total value of these memory cards amount to Tk31,600,000

The accused in the incident mentioned in their statement that they had smuggled such goods in their pockets in the past without submitting any bill of entry or paying duty.

The arrestees were handed over to the police station and a criminal case was filed against them.

Proceedings are underway against those involved in the incident under the Customs Act, 1969 and the Courier Services (Customs) Management and Licensing Regulations, 2016.