Rise in fuel, edible oil smuggling to Myanmar prompts urgent action in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 10:30 pm

Related News

Rise in fuel, edible oil smuggling to Myanmar prompts urgent action in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 10:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Law enforcement forces in Cox's Bazar have intensified efforts to curb the smuggling of fuel oil, edible oil, and food products to Myanmar through coastal areas, following a significant rise in such activities in recent months.

In the past month, operations conducted by law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 28 smugglers. Seized items included 7,636 litres of octane, 136 litres of diesel, and 3,752 litres of soybean oil destined for Myanmar.

A special meeting convened on Wednesday at the Cox's Bazar district administration office addressed the escalating issue.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chaired by Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Muhammad Shaheen Imran, the meeting involved key stakeholders, including police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Coast Guard, 35 pumps, 30 pack points, and eight barge owners, according to Cox's Bazar Additional District Magistrate Md Yamin Hossain.

Following the meeting, a directive was issued to fuel and edible oil companies, requiring them to submit a weekly list to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer.

The list must detail buyers, quantities purchased, and the interval between purchases. The upazila administration will then forward the compiled information to the district administration for scrutiny, Md Yamin said.

The decision to tighten control comes after law enforcement agencies reported an alarming increase in smuggling activities. Sources within the district administration said the issue came to light during operations since mid-December.

Immediately after the meeting, RAB-15 conducted an operation on Shah Pori Island of Teknaf, and seized 1,415 litres of octane, along with onions, garlic, and ginger. They detained two persons named Fayezullah and Abdullah, and handed over the confiscated items to Teknaf police, said Senior assistant director (Law and Media) of RAB-15, Additional Superintendent of Police Md Abu Salam Chowdhury.

In a series of recent operations, RAB seized 2,900 litres of octane in Cox's Bazar on 13 January, leading to the arrest of six individuals.

On 25 December, the Coast Guard arrested 19 smugglers at Lambri Ghat, Teknaf, confiscating 1,821 litres of octane, 3,752 litres of soybean oil, and 136 litres of diesel. Earlier, on 13 December, police arrested a smuggler with 1,500 litres of octane from Sabrang union, Teknaf.

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies attribute the surge in smuggling to the intensified conflict between Myanmar government forces and rebels, disrupting internal communication and causing shortages in essential goods in western Rakhine, Sittwe, Buthidaung, Rashidong, and Maungdaw areas.

Exploiting the opportunity, organised syndicates in Cox's Bazar are smuggling goods to Myanmar through at least 22 points using boats and trawlers, sources said. A list, including the names of fuel and edible oil dealers, public representatives, and fishermen as syndicate members, has been prepared by the administration.

In response, Cox's Bazar authorities have implemented increased surveillance at coastal points and warned of investigations and actions against any inconsistencies in the submitted lists.

Myanmar / Cox's Bazar / smuggling

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

2h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to choose perfect major before university

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

3h | Videos
Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

3h | Videos
Payment dispute drama in BPL again

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

5h | Videos