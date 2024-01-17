Rise in fuel, edible oil smuggling to Myanmar prompts urgent action in Cox's Bazar

Law enforcement forces in Cox's Bazar have intensified efforts to curb the smuggling of fuel oil, edible oil, and food products to Myanmar through coastal areas, following a significant rise in such activities in recent months.

In the past month, operations conducted by law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 28 smugglers. Seized items included 7,636 litres of octane, 136 litres of diesel, and 3,752 litres of soybean oil destined for Myanmar.

A special meeting convened on Wednesday at the Cox's Bazar district administration office addressed the escalating issue.

Chaired by Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Muhammad Shaheen Imran, the meeting involved key stakeholders, including police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Coast Guard, 35 pumps, 30 pack points, and eight barge owners, according to Cox's Bazar Additional District Magistrate Md Yamin Hossain.

Following the meeting, a directive was issued to fuel and edible oil companies, requiring them to submit a weekly list to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer.

The list must detail buyers, quantities purchased, and the interval between purchases. The upazila administration will then forward the compiled information to the district administration for scrutiny, Md Yamin said.

The decision to tighten control comes after law enforcement agencies reported an alarming increase in smuggling activities. Sources within the district administration said the issue came to light during operations since mid-December.

Immediately after the meeting, RAB-15 conducted an operation on Shah Pori Island of Teknaf, and seized 1,415 litres of octane, along with onions, garlic, and ginger. They detained two persons named Fayezullah and Abdullah, and handed over the confiscated items to Teknaf police, said Senior assistant director (Law and Media) of RAB-15, Additional Superintendent of Police Md Abu Salam Chowdhury.

In a series of recent operations, RAB seized 2,900 litres of octane in Cox's Bazar on 13 January, leading to the arrest of six individuals.

On 25 December, the Coast Guard arrested 19 smugglers at Lambri Ghat, Teknaf, confiscating 1,821 litres of octane, 3,752 litres of soybean oil, and 136 litres of diesel. Earlier, on 13 December, police arrested a smuggler with 1,500 litres of octane from Sabrang union, Teknaf.

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies attribute the surge in smuggling to the intensified conflict between Myanmar government forces and rebels, disrupting internal communication and causing shortages in essential goods in western Rakhine, Sittwe, Buthidaung, Rashidong, and Maungdaw areas.

Exploiting the opportunity, organised syndicates in Cox's Bazar are smuggling goods to Myanmar through at least 22 points using boats and trawlers, sources said. A list, including the names of fuel and edible oil dealers, public representatives, and fishermen as syndicate members, has been prepared by the administration.

In response, Cox's Bazar authorities have implemented increased surveillance at coastal points and warned of investigations and actions against any inconsistencies in the submitted lists.