Jubo League activist hacked to death in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur: Police

Unidentified miscreants hacked a Jubo League activist to death early Friday at Gulbagh in Shahjahanpur in the capital, police said.

The deceased was identified as Oliullah Rubel, 36, who was in the business of internet and egg supply in the area.

He lived with his wife and only daughter in a rented house on Joardar Lane. His father's name is Sheikh Nabiullah Khokon. They have their own house in Shantibagh.

The incident took place around 1:45 am on Friday on the road near his house on Gulbagh Joardar Lane.

Confirming the incident, Shahjahanpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Farukul Alam said, "He has sharp weapon injuries all over his body. The body has been kept in the morgue."

"We are investigating the motive behind the murder. The killers will soon be brought to book," OC Farukul said.

Rubel was returning to his house on Joardar Lane from Rajarbagh area at night, said his brother-in-law Mamun Ahmed Siddique at the hospital.

On the way, 4-5 people stabbed him with sharp weapons near his house and left him on the road.

On receiving the information, the family members rescued him and took him to Islami Bank Hospital. From there, he was taken to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) and finally to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

He also said that Rubel was the former office secretary of Shahjahanpur Thana Chhatra League. He was involved with Jubo League, but held no official position.