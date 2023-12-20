Jubo League secretary Nikhil show caused for violating electoral code of conduct

Politics

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 04:51 pm

A file photo of Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Nikhil
A file photo of Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Nikhil

An Election Commission (EC) inquiry committee in Dhaka has served a show cause notice to Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Nikhil for violating the electoral code of conduct. 

Md Mamunur Rahman Siddik, member of the inquiry and Dhaka sessions judge, issued the notice to Nikhil requesting his appearance in-person at the office of the inquiry committee on 23 December

He will be required to explain as to why the EC should not take action against him.

In the letter, the inquiry committee said the Jubo League secretary, also Awami League nominated candidate for Dhaka-14 constituency, organised a rally inside the main gate of Mirpur Shah Ali Mazar on 18 December without taking prior permission.

After the rally, Nikhil led thousands of party activists in a parade through the road towards Gabtoli, breaching the electoral code of conduct by causing significant disruptions to traffic movement, the letter said.

On that same day, the committee inquiry found that banners exceeding the prescribed size were hung on behalf of Nikhil at the intersection of Rupnagar residential area and on the building and facade of Hotel Arif Residential in the Gabtali bus terminal area. 

These campaigns, featuring pictures of numerous individuals, also constitute a violation of the electoral code of conduct, the inquiry committee said in the letter.

