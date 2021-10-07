Human trafficking: 20 more teenagers return home from Indian prisons

Crime

UNB
07 October, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 09:23 pm

Human trafficking: 20 more teenagers return home from Indian prisons

Twenty Bangladeshi teenagers, trafficked to India with fake job promises, returned to Bangladesh Thursday after serving two years in Indian prisons.

They were handed over to an  NGO  named Justice and Care .

Benapole Immigration Police officer-in-charge Ahsan Habib told UNB that the teenage boys and girls were trafficked to India by a gang two and a half years ago.

Once they reached India, the traffickers left them wandering on the unknown Kolkata streets and fled after taking most of their belongings.

They were caught by Kolkata police and were later a court sentenced them to two years imprisonment for illegal entry into the country.

On completion of their jail term, they were kept at a shelter home.

Bangladesh government issued a special travel permit for their return home, Ahsan added.

Last week, 12 more teenage girls returned to Bangladesh after serving two years in a Hyderabad prison.

They too, were victims of human trafficking.

