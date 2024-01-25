Fires in Rohingya camp: 3 ARSA members arrested with firearms

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested three members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) for their alleged involvement in the fire incidents in Rohingya refugee camps.

The arrestees are Usman Prakash Magbagi Usman, 30, Md Nechhar, 33, and Imam Hossain, 22. They all live in Cox's Bazar's refugee camp at Ukhiya.

They were arrested on Wednesday at midnight during a raid in the hilly areas adjacent to the Rohingya camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar, according to a press release.

During the raid, RAB-15 also recovered 22 local firearms, hundreds of live bullets and four hand-made cocktail bombs from their possession.

Several armed terrorist groups are involved in various criminal activities, including murder, kidnapping, robbery, extortion and drugs, focusing on establishing dominance over Rohingya camps, added the release.

The legal process is underway against the suspects, it said.