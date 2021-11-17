Father’s extramarital affair led to killing of 5-yr old daughter: RAB

Crime

UNB
17 November, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 08:10 pm

Related News

Father’s extramarital affair led to killing of 5-yr old daughter: RAB

Father, four associates held

UNB
17 November, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 08:10 pm
Picture used on representational purpose. Photo: Collected
Picture used on representational purpose. Photo: Collected

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested a man and his four associates from the city for "killing" his own daughter over his alleged extramarital affair in Debidwar upazila of Cumilla.

The arrestees are victim's father Md Amir Hossain, 25, Laili Akter, 30, Md Rabiul Awal, 19, Md Rezaul Islam Emon, 22, and Md Sohel Rana, 27. 

All of them are from Cumilla's Debidwar upazila.

According to a media release of RAB Headquarters, a team of Rab-11 arrested them conducting a drive in the capital's Jatrabari area on Tuesday night. 

Five-year-old Fahima went missing on 7 November and her father Amir filed a general diary (GD) in this regard on 11 November, prompting detectives to launch an investigation, the release said.

Later, police recovered Fahima's body packed in a sack from a waterbody in Debidwar upazila on Sunday.

On the same day, a case was filed against unidentified people at Debidwar Police Station.

During primary investigation, all the arrestees confessed to their involvement in the murder, said RAB.

Amir and Laila stabbed Fahima to death and dumped the body with the help of three others when the girl came to about the illicit relationship between them, it said.

Legal process is underway in this regard, the release added. 
 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

RAB / extramarital affair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

22m | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

22m | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

52m | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

57m | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records