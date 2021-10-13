Ex-LGRD minister Mosharraf’s APS arrested

TBS Report 
13 October, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 04:50 pm

Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

Police have arrested HM Fuad, an expelled Jubo League leader, also the assistant personal secretary of former LGRD Minister Khandker Mosharraf Hossain.

Tipped-off, a team of detective branch of Faridpur police arrested him from Dhaka with the help of Bhatara Police Station on Tuesday night. 

"Fuad has been shown arrested in a murder case," Jamal Pasha, additional superintendent of Faridpur police, said in a press conference today at Faridpur Police Superintendent's office.  

He is also a charge sheeted accused in eight cases including money laundering and a vandalism.

Police produced him before Faridpur court today with a remand plea in the case filed in connection with Chhuton murder case in Rajbari, the police official said.

Arrest warrants had also been issued against him in three more cases, the official added. 

Earlier, police conducted several drives to arrest him as he had been on run for long time. 

Fuad had allegedly amassed illegal wealth from tender, extortion, illegal works at passport and BRTA offices, occupying land of bus stand and C&B ghat in Faridpur by forming Helmet Bahini, Haturi Bahini and criminal gang, said the police official.

